Milner wins silver

Daniel Milner will look to build on a successful year on the motorbike, which included a silver medal competing for Australia in France.

Having recently re-signed with the KTM off-road factory team, Milner said he would follow a similar program that should see him represent Australia at the International Six Day Enduro to be held in Chile next year.

Milner had led Australia as the highest ranked rider to the silver medal behind host nation France.

The gruelling event held in Brice involved six days of racing.

“You got some rest time during the day but there was a lot of bike time,” he said.

“We had a strong team, but it was going to be hard against the French who have some great riders.

“They have some of the worlds’ best motocross and off-road riders, so it was great to be able to put it to them.

“Next year it’s in Chile, it has a lot of sand so it should suit the Australian riders well.”

If this year’s Hattah Desert Race result proves any indication, Milner should excel on the sand surfaces at Chile.