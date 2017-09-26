Home News Kinder farewell

Kinder farewell

Posted on by editor
Rachel Grist (left) holds the Bowen Park Kindergarten logo she created as a foundation student in 1988. She is captured with her teacher Valma Hore and Rachel’s daughter and 2008 student Annaleise Grist.

Rachel Grist (left) holds the Bowen Park Kindergarten logo she created as a foundation student in 1988. She is captured with her teacher Valma Hore and Rachel’s daughter and 2008 student Annaleise Grist.

An estimated 100 people visited Bowen Park Kindergarten to say goodbye during an informal afternoon event earlier this month.

The kindergarten, which will close at the end of 2017, opened its doors to allow past families the chance to return and relive old memories.

Director Melinda Mackinnon described the event as informal but a great way to say goodbye.

“As sad as it is that the kinder’s closing, parents, children and staff created beautiful memories from our time at Bowen Park Kindergarten,” she said.

There were a wide range of “favourite” kinder activities to enjoy as well as cutting of a cake and unveiling of a plaque to acknowledge the kindergarten’s years on the site.

Ms Mackinnon said the kinder was originally established at the Logan Park supper rooms following a shortage of kinder places.  Later, a state government grant received by the shire was handed to the Church of Christ.  The church built the kinder playroom and honoured a 25-year non-fee paying lease agreement.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature