Kinder farewell

An estimated 100 people visited Bowen Park Kindergarten to say goodbye during an informal afternoon event earlier this month.

The kindergarten, which will close at the end of 2017, opened its doors to allow past families the chance to return and relive old memories.

Director Melinda Mackinnon described the event as informal but a great way to say goodbye.

“As sad as it is that the kinder’s closing, parents, children and staff created beautiful memories from our time at Bowen Park Kindergarten,” she said.

There were a wide range of “favourite” kinder activities to enjoy as well as cutting of a cake and unveiling of a plaque to acknowledge the kindergarten’s years on the site.

Ms Mackinnon said the kinder was originally established at the Logan Park supper rooms following a shortage of kinder places. Later, a state government grant received by the shire was handed to the Church of Christ. The church built the kinder playroom and honoured a 25-year non-fee paying lease agreement.