House turned yellow and black

Richmond’s first grand final appearance in 35 years has inspired Warragul resident Glenn Adams to decorate his home.

While Glenn was at the game on Saturday to soak in the atmosphere as Richmond emphatically overcame the Greater Western Sydney Giants to advance to their first grand final since 1982, he said he had unfortunately missed out on coveted grand final tickets.

Glenn was in grade four when Richmond last made a grand final appearance (losing to Carlton) and in grade two when it won the silverware, defeating Collingwood.

He said he would take his family to the grand final parade on Friday and probably watch the game at Punt Rd oval.

“I was in grade four, the same age of my oldest child, so obviously I didn’t appreciate it as much as I do now,” Mr Adams said.

“I have been at previous finals where we have been bumped out and left with tears on the cheeks and the tail between the legs.”

Having covered his garage, outside light fittings and pillars in Richmond colours, Mr Adams said he was still going with his project to turn his home yellow and black.