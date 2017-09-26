Drouin hopes dashed

On an unseasonably hot September day, Drouin and Traralgon lined up against each other for a battle of the A grade “titans” in the Gippsland League.

No one knew who would win but all the hundreds of spectators knew they were in for a ripping (and rough) game of netball.

Despite beating Traralgon just two weeks ago, Drouin were unable to win back-to-back premiership flags.

Traralgon got off to a good start, scoring four unanswered goals before Drouin got their rhythm. The Hawks pushed back, with good defensive pressure from the midcourt of Jessie Hedley and Christie Edwards. By quarter time, scores were level at 14-all.

Coming back on in the second quarter, the pressure was on the Hawks’ defenders to not let Traralgon push away. Both Kym Diston and Ella Henderson stood up tall (they had too), and did just that. With some fantastic intercepts all day, both Kym and Ella can hold their heads high.

At half-time, the game was still in the balance with the “pressure” quarter coming. It was the third quarter that the game was going to be decided – and it was.