Winter basketball winners

The Warragul Leisure Centre was a hive of activity on Sunday for the Warragul District Amateur Basketball Association winter season grand finals on Sunday.

Results included: under 12 girls A – Gladiators Gold 34 def Gladiators Black 21; under 12 girls B – Bunyip Bulls Firebirds 15 def Drouin Devils Tridents 9; under 12 boys A – Rebels Thunder 35 def Chalkies Tigers 30; under 12 boys A reserve – Chalkies Storm33 def Bunyip LeBron’s Legends 11; under 12 boys B – Gladiators Black 23 def Chalkies Saints 20.

In the under 14 divisions: under 14 girls A – Gladiators White 33 def Drouin Devils Tridents 20; under 14 girls B – Gladiators Gold 33 def Gladiators Black 16; under 14 boys A – Gladiators 29 def Rebels Storm 27; under 14 boys A reserve – Chalkies 36’s 24 def Drouin Devils Heat 23; under 14 boys B: Rebels Meteors 24 def Chalkies Maverick 21.