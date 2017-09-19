The experience of seeing her tiny baby boy in an incubator after a premature birth has inspired a local woman to hold the first Walk for Prems in Warragul.

Serena Arnold is organising the walk at St Paul’s Gymnasium on Saturday, October 29 to raise funds for Life’s Tiny Treasures Foundation and, more importantly, offer community support to local families of premature babies.

Walk for Prems supports 48,000 premature or sick babies born in Australia every year. Now in its eighth year, it is the largest annual fundraiser for the Australia charity dedicated to supporting the families of babies born sick or prior to 37 weeks gestation.

Ms Arnold said her son Thomas weighed 1.2kg when born at 32 weeks gestation. Now a perfectly healthy nine-year-old, the family volunteer at Monash’s Ronald McDonald House to give back and she said “I’ve seen the help they (the foundation) have given everyone”.

When the foundation expressed interest at setting up Walk for Prems in regional locations, Ms Arnold jumped at the chance to host a Warragul walk.