Kinder demand in Trafalgar

The possibility of a new kindergarten being built on the Trafalgar Primary School site was flagged during discussions between the school and opposition members of parliament on Friday.

Shadow Families and Children Minister Georgie Crozier and Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood met with school representatives to discuss the potential for an early learning centre hub at Trafalgar.

Mr Blackwood stressed the proposal was only in “very early stages of planning” but there was certainly potential.

He said demand for kindergarten placements would continue to rise in Trafalgar, which has previously been identified as a hot spot and failed to meet growing demand.

Mr Blackwood said the growth of Trafalgar and surrounding areas supported a second kindergarten in the town and the primary school had the land available for an early learning hub.

He said a centre similar to those established at Drouin and Yarragon Primary Schools in recent years would be great for Trafalgar.

“There are already some real (demand) issues in Trafalgar and they will only grow,” he said.

Ms Crozier said a recent attorney-general’s report identified the shortfall in kindergarten facilities across the state, but particularly in growth areas.