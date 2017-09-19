Ellinbank win A grade

The national anthem and a big crowd created an enthralling scene for the long awaited A grade grand final match between Ellinbank and Poowong.

Poowong put in a great effort to come from fifth position to reach the grand final. However, they were no match for Ellinbank on the day who are back-to-back A grade premiers, 61-47.

It is the second consecutive year that the Eagles have claimed the senior premiership cup sweep of A, B and C grades.

Ellinbank started strong with composure and accuracy at goal, giving them an early lead. Poowong took longer to settle into the game but their goalers ensured any chances were converted. Ellinbank had a good lead at the end of the quarter, 19-11.

The wind and the rain settled in for the second quarter. Poowong started in a resilient fashion with a few midcourt turnovers and worked their way back into the game. The work rate of the players made for a terrific game to watch. Goaling accuracy by Ellinbank made it difficult for any turnovers by the Poowong defenders. At half time, Ellinbank were up 31-25.