Dreams of AFLW

Local footballers Chandra Abrahams and Shanara Notman have moved a step closer to their dream of playing AFLW following selection for Gippsland Power team for the Youth Girl’s Shield.

The four-day premier regional junior carnival will be played in the Latrobe Valley during AFL grand final week, with eight female teams competing against the best in their age group from across regional Victoria.

With Chandra and Shanara picked in the Gippsland Power Shield team for the second consecutive year, AFLW talent scouts are sure to take notice.

Chandra, who has played the game ever since picking up a football at Auskick, said she was excited about the opportunities that had opened up through the creation of the AFLW competition.

“Hopefully I get drafted one day,” she said.

Having started playing for Neerim-Neerim South in what was then the fifths at age 10, Chandra’s football took another step last year.

Identified by coaches as one of the best tacklers in the side, Chandra took out the under 14 best and fairest at the club.

She backed that up with a second season with Power and her first season at Western Spurs.