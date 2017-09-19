Home News Catani are premiers

Catani are premiers

Posted on
With master coach Paul Alger back at the helm, the Blues broke through for their fourth premiership in the EDFL, denying the Warragul Industrials who couldn’t break their 21-year premiership drought. Catani’s Nicholas Visser won the medal for best player on the ground. Other players to help the Blues to the premiership were Owen Fitzpatrick, Paul Pattison, Mitchell Davey, Brett Williams, Dylan Williams, Aiden Cuff, Dale Johnson, John Alexander, James Alexander, Hayden Lownds, Ryan Eaton, Brandon Scammell, Cody Banbury, captain Nathaniel Rodda, Antonio Benvenuto, Luke McFarlane, Thomas Van Diemen, Brayden Kennedy, Wade Haysom and Tim Lonsdale.

Catani held on to win its first Ellinbank District Football League premiership since going back-to-back in 2005.

With the Industrials kicking to the scoring end in the final term, the Blues withstood a late charge to hold on to win by a solitary point, scoring 5-7 (37) to 5-6 (36).

Both sides entered the game evenly matched, with ground conditions reducing the contest to a low scoring arm-wrestle throughout.

Heavy overnight rain affected the grounds surface and while efforts were made to remove surface water preceding the under 16 match, low lying areas of the ground remained significantly affected.

While the Industrials edged ahead to a six-point the lead at half time, the Blues again made use of the scoring end to hold an eight-point lead at the final change.

The large crowd watched on in anticipation to see if the Blues could hold on.

While not being able to score, the Blues managed to hold out until the Industrials made a late charge, scoring a behind and a goal to draw within a point.

With the low scoring producing short quarters, time was against the Industrials as the Blues held on.

 

    Posted in News

