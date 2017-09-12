Home News Retail plans on the table

Retail plans on the table

Posted on by editor
New “sketch plans” have been presented for possible development of the former Bonlac site.

Future development plans for Warragul’s former Bonlac site have been laid on the table with Baw Baw Shire.

New chief executive officer Alison Leighton last week met factory site owner Warren Turner to discuss the site’s current status and future plans.

“Sketch plans” outlining options including a car park, retail and commercial space, bulky goods and residential were presented at the meeting.

The sketches outlined potential options for development of the site which extends from Queen St and north along Gladstone St.

Council confirmed there was no planning application on the table but Mr Turner discussed ideas for the site.

Planning and economic development director Matthew Cripps and planning officers from the state government planning “flying squad” also attended the meeting.

A court order on the site currently requires the property owners, Warren and Diane Turner, to complete stage one demolition works on the site by November 8.

They are scheduled to re-appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on November 22 if the works are not completed.

