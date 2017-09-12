Home Sport Premiership glory

With the premiership cup after winning the A grade premiership with a 40-37 win over Morwell East in the Mid Gippsland grand final are Trafalgar team members (from left) Ella McDonald, co-coach Bec Farrell, Erika Mason, captain Megan Hancock, Georgia Mason, Cassie Malady, co-coach Belinda Parise, Billie-Jo Malady and Cassie Pearce.

Trafalgar won the Mid Gippsland Netball Association’s A grade premiership with a three-goal win over Morwell East on Saturday.

The win broke a 15-year premiership drought for the Bloods.  The last A grade premiership was won in 2002.

The Bloods have only had senior success at a D grade level in the past 15 years – winning the D grade flag in 2014.  They also won three junior premierships in that time.

The A grade team finished the regular season in third place.  A three-goal win over Morwell East in the qualifying final and four-goal win over Newborough in the second semi-final saw them gain a grand final berth.

The Bloods held strong in the final, with captain Megan Hancock raising the premiership cup after closely contested game, 40-37.  Centre Cassie Malady was awarded best on court.

