Premiership glory

Trafalgar won the Mid Gippsland Netball Association’s A grade premiership with a three-goal win over Morwell East on Saturday.

The win broke a 15-year premiership drought for the Bloods. The last A grade premiership was won in 2002.

The Bloods have only had senior success at a D grade level in the past 15 years – winning the D grade flag in 2014. They also won three junior premierships in that time.

The A grade team finished the regular season in third place. A three-goal win over Morwell East in the qualifying final and four-goal win over Newborough in the second semi-final saw them gain a grand final berth.

The Bloods held strong in the final, with captain Megan Hancock raising the premiership cup after closely contested game, 40-37. Centre Cassie Malady was awarded best on court.