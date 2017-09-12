Making friends with cops

Students at Trafalgar and Yarragon Primary schools have been fostering positive relationships with members of the local police force through the Copper in a Classroom program.

The program, which has been a successful initiative at schools in Moe, aims to achieve a greater relationship with children, while also giving them an insight that police are just ordinary people just like them.

Trafalgar Police leading senior constable Kevin Scouller said the program was about being pro-active in forming relationships with the students early and making it easier for children to approach police.

“There are benefits that come from meeting local police,” he said.

“We also encourage normal school programs.

“Prep students might learn about road laws and crossing the road safely, while senior students may focus on cyber safety and learning respectable behaviours.”

Mr Scouller said members of the local police force would visit the schools once a month as part of the ongoing program.