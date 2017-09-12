Junior winners

Perfect football conditions greeted the top performing teams of the Warragul and District Junior Football League for this year's grand final clash.
The three games played on the day at Drouin highlighted the raw talent of the squads across the age divisions; culminating in tight results, scoreless quarters and lead swapping abound.
The League congratulated all teams who made it to the grand final, especially those who dug deepest and won.
Premiership winners included Warranor in the under 10s; Warragul Blues in the under 12s; and Garfield in the under 14s.