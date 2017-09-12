Home News Chasing the storm

Chasing the storm

Posted on by editor
Gippsland Storm Chaser Helen Murdock checks over some of the dramatic weather shots she has taken at her computer in her Warragul home.

Gippsland Storm Chaser Helen Murdock checks over some of the dramatic weather shots she has taken at her computer in her Warragul home.

Warragul woman Helen Murdock doesn’t have her head in the clouds but she does look towards them whenever she gets the chance.

Ms Murdock is what is known as a “storm chaser”.

Somebody that loves the spectacle of a storm, the clouds rolling in ahead of it, the hail, rain and lightning.

Out comes the camera, be it the video, her professional quality still camera or just her ‘phone, if there’s movement in the sky.

Ms Murdock is one of nine members of Gippsland Storm Chasers formed five years ago, but there are many more “amateur” enthusiasts that submit photos and more than 5500 followers that follow its website and Facebook page.

The group’s members include a stay at home mother and father, sales representatives, office workers, a nurse, a university student and emergency services volunteer that live in an area spread between Warragul and Bairnsdale.

Communications technology advances have been a real boon to storm chasers and storm watchers.

As well as Facebook, websites and mobile communications apps, “weather cams” and radar are keeping around the clock eyes on the weather.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature