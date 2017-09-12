Chasing the storm

Warragul woman Helen Murdock doesn’t have her head in the clouds but she does look towards them whenever she gets the chance.

Ms Murdock is what is known as a “storm chaser”.

Somebody that loves the spectacle of a storm, the clouds rolling in ahead of it, the hail, rain and lightning.

Out comes the camera, be it the video, her professional quality still camera or just her ‘phone, if there’s movement in the sky.

Ms Murdock is one of nine members of Gippsland Storm Chasers formed five years ago, but there are many more “amateur” enthusiasts that submit photos and more than 5500 followers that follow its website and Facebook page.

The group’s members include a stay at home mother and father, sales representatives, office workers, a nurse, a university student and emergency services volunteer that live in an area spread between Warragul and Bairnsdale.

Communications technology advances have been a real boon to storm chasers and storm watchers.

As well as Facebook, websites and mobile communications apps, “weather cams” and radar are keeping around the clock eyes on the weather.