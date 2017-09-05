Home News Three business wins

Three business wins

Receiving the award for trade and construction at the Gippsland Business Awards was Joel Christian (left) of Smart Steel Design of Yarragon with James Ross representing the category’s sponsor Bendigo Bank.

Three Baw Baw Shire based businesses have won categories in this year’s Gippsland Business Awards and four others were short-listed as finalists.

The winners were Lardner Park for tourism, Smart Steel Designs of Yarragon in the trade and construction category and Gippsland Cosmetic Clinic at Warragul for personal and other services.

The citation regarding Lardner Park noted the contribution the many events staged there make to demand for accommodation and additional packages to visit the region.

Smart Steep Designs was recognised for its design, drafting, cost estimation, site preparation, planning and building permit services and steel construction for domestic and commercial uses.

Gippsland Cosmetic Laser Clinic, that has opened a second clinic in Traralgon, provides treatments performed by registered nurses using premium laser technology and products.

Finalists from Baw Baw Shire in other categories of the awards were Best Match Recruitment of Warragul (business and professional services), Morland’s Meats of Warragul (retail), Gippsland Jersey of Jindivick (new business) and Vivere Retreat at Neerim South (accommodation).

