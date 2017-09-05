Isla embraces all animals

Age is no barrier for Warragul’s Isla Madden as she raises funds to help endangered animals.

Although just six-years-old, Isla already shows great empathy for endangered species and has raised $600 as a “Wildlife Warrior”.

The Wildlife Warrior program is a wildlife conservation organisation started by the late Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo in Queensland.

Isla has raised nearly $600 from family and friends since registering, earning her very own khaki shirt.

Before becoming a Wildlife Warrior, Isla counted out $15 of her own pocket money to help the Tasmanian Devil after learning they were endangered.

“She’s always been interested in animals,” said Isla’s mother Julie Madden. “Any kind of animals, not just the cute fluffy animals, it’s all of them.”

Isla loves tigers in particular. She is also fond of spiders, lizards, bugs, snakes and bats.

Julie said Isla first learnt of endangered animals via school readers and got upset upon learning of their plights.

Isla has also given up balloons and plastic straws due to their impact on wildlife and the environment.