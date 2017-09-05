Good snow, little rain

Mt Baw Baw’s snow season is set to extend into spring with a current snow depth of 64cm and forecasts of more snow ahead this week.

This week’s forecast predicts snow showers each day with minimum temperatures ranging from -5 to -2 degrees. The mountain is expected to reach a week-long maximum temperature of one degree on Thursday.

But, as snow goers are enjoying the icy blast of winter, farmers across the region are enduring one of the driest winters for some years.

It may have been a wetter August in West Gippsland than the past two years, but overall, winter has been much drier than usual.

Warragul recorded 127.6mm of rain for the month, with rain falling consistently over 19 days.

While the August rainfall boosted the total rain for winter, the season was still well below the 115-year average and the driest in six years.

Average winter rainfall for the region usually reaches about 280mm with a fairly even spread of averages including 86.3 for June, 92.3 for July and 101.8mm for August.

This year’s monthly totals were a low 32.8mm for June, 67.2mm for July and 127.6mm for August.