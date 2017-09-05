Dusties topple Cats

Warragul Industrials (Ellinbank and district), Mirboo North (Mid Gippsland) and Inverloch-Kongwak (West Gippsland) booked grand final spots with their wins at the weekend.
The biggest shock of the finals was Yallourn Yallourn North’s “straight sets” exit from the Mid Gippsland finals after finishing the regular season a clear leader and strong premiership favourite.
Even its home ground in Saturday’s preliminary final didn’t help as Mirboo North dominated the second half after scores had been deadlocked.
Mirboo North, that scraped into the finals in the last round, will take on Yinnar, an impressive winner of the qualifying and second semi-finals.
Another side that topped its ladder in the home and away rounds, Ellinbank and district’s Neerim Neerim South also suffered defeat at the weekend.
The Cats had a handy 6-5 to 3-2 half time lead against Warragul Industrials in Saturday’s second semi-final at Darnum and still led by three points at the last break but couldn’t withstand a powerful Dusties’ finish to the game.
Catani ended Buln Buln’s season when it won the first semi-final 11-4 to 6-8.
Inverloch-Kongwak got home by six points in West Gippsland’s second semi-final against Cora Lynn.
The game could have gone either way despite Inverloch having many more scoring shots - 12-23 to 13-11.
Cora Lynn will front up against the dangerous Phillip Island in the preliminary final for a chance to win and do battle with Inverloch for the new league’s first premiership.