Home Sport Dusties topple Cats

Dusties topple Cats

Posted on by editor
Josh Peterson takes a mark in Warragul Industrials win over Neerim-Neerim South to progress into the EDFL grand final.

Josh Peterson takes a mark in Warragul Industrials win over Neerim-Neerim South to progress into the EDFL grand final.

Warragul Industrials (Ellinbank and district), Mirboo North (Mid Gippsland) and Inverloch-Kongwak (West Gippsland) booked grand final spots with their wins at the weekend.

The biggest shock of the finals was Yallourn Yallourn North’s “straight sets” exit from the Mid Gippsland finals after finishing the regular season a clear leader and strong premiership favourite.

Even its home ground in Saturday’s preliminary final didn’t help as Mirboo North dominated the second half after scores had been deadlocked.

Mirboo North, that scraped into the finals in the last round, will take on Yinnar, an impressive winner of the qualifying and second semi-finals.

Another side that topped its ladder in the home and away rounds, Ellinbank and district’s Neerim Neerim South also suffered defeat at the weekend.

The Cats had a handy 6-5 to 3-2 half time lead against Warragul Industrials in Saturday’s second semi-final at Darnum and still led by three points at the last break but couldn’t withstand a powerful Dusties’ finish to the game.

Catani ended Buln Buln’s season when it won the first semi-final 11-4 to 6-8.

Inverloch-Kongwak got home by six points in West Gippsland’s second semi-final against Cora Lynn.

The game could have gone either way despite Inverloch having many more scoring shots - 12-23 to 13-11.

Cora Lynn will front up against the dangerous Phillip Island in the preliminary final for a chance to win and do battle with Inverloch for the new league’s first premiership.

    Tagged with: , , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature