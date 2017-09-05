Alison takes on challenge

A strong sense of community and helping people is what Alison Leighton loves about local government.

A qualified engineer, for the past 13 years she has been building a portfolio of experience at Mornington Shire Council.

Now, with that experience, Ms Leighton is ready to take on the challenges as Baw Baw Shire’s new chief executive officer.

“I have a very strong community service ethic. I am focussed on being responsive to ratepayers and ratepayers’ needs.

“For me, local government was a very good environment for me to work in.

“I have had times when I have been head hunted by private companies.

“But I am very passionate about what I do and take a lot of value out of creating better places for people.

Only two weeks into her five-year term, Ms Leighton is cautious at jumping to any early conclusions about the organisation, council or the wider community.

But so far, she likes what she sees. For family reasons Ms Leighton said she had made no immediate plans to move from the Mornington Peninsula, but said she had quickly embraced the community.

“I have a very strong sense of community. People here seem to be very proud of where they live and very passionate about their towns.