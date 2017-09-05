Alford is top horseman

Top horseman Chris Alford has won the Warragul Driver of the Year award for the 14th time, after the final meeting of the 2016/17 racing season was held recently.

Alford drove 17 winners for the season at Warragul, seven more than runner-up Greg Sugars. He only missed a place 10 times from 41 drives on the track across Warragul's nine meetings.

He first won the award in 1992/93, but still has a way to go to pass the most successful reinsman to compete at Warragul - Ted Demmler won the premiership 20 times.

Drouin West horseman Gary Quinlan was leading trainer across the season at Warragul, the first time his stable has won the award since 2005.

Gary's stable has now collected the award six times. He prepared 13 winners and 11 placegetters for the season, from 38 starters.

Runner-up was Jayne Davies, who had won the award 11 times in the past 12 seasons.

Consistent young reinsman Darby McGuigan won the Concession Driver of the Year award, landing five winners and seven minor placings from 33 starts at Warragul during the season.

Most consistent horse of the year at Warragul was Hurricane Stride, from the Jayne Davies stable at Clyde.