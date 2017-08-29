Vision needs volunteers

Volunteers at Vision Australia Gippsland headquarters at Warragul outnumber paid staff by about 10 to one.

The many services the centre provides for vision impaired people throughout Gippsland’s six municipalities wouldn’t happen without them.

Co-ordinator of volunteers Michelle Stewart said new people were always welcome and, at the moment, there was a “quite urgent need” for two or three people to help on Mondays each week preparing morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea for those attending recreational programs at Warragul.

A food handler’s certificate would be beneficial but VA will assist people that don’t have one as well as run them through an induction course about working with vision impaired people.

From Warragul Ms Stewart organises Vision Australia’s volunteer “army” across the region extending from Bunyip to the New South Wales border and the coast.

With numbers ranging from about 110 to 130 at times it is probably Gippsland’s biggest team of behind the scenes helpers supporting a permanent workforce of only a dozen people.

The wide range of volunteer jobs suit the equally wide range of the helpers’ interests.