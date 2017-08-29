Variety Bash makes impact

Wild weather didn’t stop the Variety Bash from making an impact locally on route to its first stop in Traralgon recently.

The weather played havoc with the first day of the Bash, with cars arriving in Warragul late with trees having fallen over the road on the journey from Epping.

Team Elvis and Car 450 Charlies Angles visited Warragul Primary School to donate 26 Ipads and docking stations for the school.

During the visit, Variety Victoria chief executive Janette Connolly also announced an $8000 donation to help prepare a companion dog for local resident Chloe Prideaux.

The local donations formed part of more than $100,000 distributed in items and support money across Gippsland in the opening days of the Variety Bash.

The Bash can inject up to $35,000 per stop along the route, and these funds enable local community groups to do great work in improving their infrastructure or initiating projects in schools.

The Variety Bash is Australia’s largest and longest-running motoring event which has raised more than $200 million for children in need across Australia since its inception in 1985.

Last year’s Variety Vic Bash raised $1.3 million for Victorian children in need.