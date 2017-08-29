Power blow out

New state contracts will blow out West Gippsland Healthcare Group’s electricity and gas costs this financial year by more than half-a-million dollars.

The electricity bill will increase by more than $300,000 as a result of a new contract that applied from July 1 and the group estimates a new gas contract, to take effect on January 1, will increase those costs by about $230,000 in the first six months.

WGHG chief executive officer Dan Weeks said the year-on-year rise for both electricity and gas was in the order of 80 per cent.

Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood has lashed the State government over the increases and the lack of a plan to deal with their impact.

And he said local businesses and primary producers had inundated his office about rising electricity charges.

Speaking in parliament last week Mr Blackwood said many businesses that had renewed their contracts complained the prices had gone up between 200 and 300 per cent.

He said one timber industry business that had contacted him had been hit an extra $500,000 under new contracts for gas and electricity supply.

There’ll be plenty of others in similar boats when their contracts expire during the next 12 months, Mr Blackwood stated.