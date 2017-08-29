Footy upsets galore

There were upsets galore in finals played in the three district leagues at the weekend.
In Ellinbank and District League the first to exit the finals was Ellinbank, at one stage laying claims to premiership contention, that was overrun by Buln Buln in the last quarter of the elimination final.
The Lyrebirds’ 11-8 to 6-6 victory on Sunday set them up for a first semi-final clash against Catani next weekend.
Catani, that finished second after the home and away rounds, fell against Warragul Industrials in the qualifying final in another low scoring contest.
The Dusties edged ahead in the last term to book their place against Neerim Neerim South in next Saturday’s second semi-final.
It was the same in Mid Gippsland where sides that finished ahead of their opponents on the ladder were beaten.
Thorpdale, that entered the finals in second place, has bowed out in straight sets losing the first semi-final against Mirboo North that snuck into the “five” on percentage.
In another low scoring game, it was Mirboo North prevailing 9-8 to 7-6.
Clear premiership favourites after the home and away rounds, Yallourn Yallourn North, will now face Mirboo North in the preliminary final after being downed by four points in a top qualifying final encounter against Yinnar.
Liam Visser’s six goals in the Bombers’ 12-6 to 11-8 win was the difference.