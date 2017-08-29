Chairo’s hockey success

Chairo Christian School’s senior boys’ hockey team recently won the School Sport Victoria state hockey final held at the Footscray Hockey Centre.

Representing Gippsland, the team consisted of students from Years 9 to 12 students, including four sets of brothers, and the boys combined well, gradually gaining confidence and improving as a team throughout the day.

In their first game against Beechworth Secondary College, Chairo was one goal down after two minutes but fought back brilliantly to win 3-1.

They then faced off against Koonung Secondary College. Teacher Bruce King explained: “At half time, the score was one all. However, the team captain, Jarrod Smith, pulled the team together at half time and, after a few tactical discussions, revved the boys up and they eventually won 2–1.”

In the third round, needing a win to reach the final, they came up against the strong Melbourne High School team. After a scoreless first half, the Chairo team took the game in the final two minutes with a deflected goal from Darcy Lewis. Mr King commented: “Toby Taylor was brilliant as goalie in this game and repelled many attacks in the circle.”