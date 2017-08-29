Home Schools Chairo Christian School Chairo’s hockey success

Chairo’s hockey success

Posted on by editor
Chairo Christian School’s senior hockey team won the School Sport Victoria state hockey final. Pictured back row from left James Neave, Declan Pepping, Blake Manintveld, Darcy Lewis, Harrison York, Isaac Young, Nathan Smith, front row Conner Gardner, Jacob York, Jed Young, Toby Taylor (goalie), Jarrod Smith (captain), Tom Taylor and Tim Piening.

Chairo Christian School’s senior hockey team won the School Sport Victoria state hockey final. Pictured back row from left James Neave, Declan Pepping, Blake Manintveld, Darcy Lewis, Harrison York, Isaac Young, Nathan Smith, front row Conner Gardner, Jacob York, Jed Young, Toby Taylor (goalie), Jarrod Smith (captain), Tom Taylor and Tim Piening.

Chairo Christian School’s senior boys’ hockey team recently won the School Sport Victoria state hockey final held at the Footscray Hockey Centre.

Representing Gippsland, the team consisted of students from Years 9 to 12 students, including four sets of brothers, and the boys combined well, gradually gaining confidence and improving as a team throughout the day.

In their first game against Beechworth Secondary College, Chairo was one goal down after two minutes but fought back brilliantly to win 3-1.

They then faced off against Koonung Secondary College. Teacher Bruce King explained: “At half time, the score was one all. However, the team captain, Jarrod Smith, pulled the team together at half time and, after a few tactical discussions, revved the boys up and they eventually won 2–1.”

In the third round, needing a win to reach the final, they came up against the strong Melbourne High School team. After a scoreless first half, the Chairo team took the game in the final two minutes with a deflected goal from Darcy Lewis. Mr King commented: “Toby Taylor was brilliant as goalie in this game and repelled many attacks in the circle.”

    Tagged with: ,
    Posted in Chairo Christian School, News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature