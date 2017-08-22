Service over and above

A National Medal and clasps to National Medals previously awarded to district volunteer firefighters headed presentations at the annual dinner of the Baw Baw Group of Fire Brigades.

Christine Higgs, a member of the Drouin West brigade since 1988, received National Medal for her service that included her role as the brigade’s communications officer from 2000 to 2012 as well as other significant contributions at brigade and group level.

Alan Davies and Terry Hanley, members of the Hallora and District Fire Brigade, were both awarded second clasps to their National Medals.

Both initially joined the South Drouin rural brigade and have been part of the Hallora unit since brigade amalgamations in 2008.

Mr Davies has served as a brigade and group secretary, as a 2nd and 3rd lieutenant, training officer and captain for more than 44 years.

Mr Hanley, whose membership began in 1976, has been communications officer, captain and 1st and 2nd deputy group officer and is also a CFA instructor.

Service awards were presented to a long list of volunteers from throughout the group including to John Rogers, of the Hallora and district brigade and a CFA life member, for his membership spanning 65 years.