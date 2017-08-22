Multi-deck parking considered

Options for a multi-deck car park in Warragul’s central business district are being further investigated by Baw Baw Shire.

Council has released tender documents calling for consultants to “investigate and assess design and delivery options” for a multi-deck car park on four potential sites that will deliver the best financial return to council while providing capacity to meet future demand.

The four areas of land identified for further investigation include:

Williams Square and 30-32 Williams Street, Warragul;

4 Barkly St and 37 Mason St, Warragul;

48 Mason St, Warragul; and,

Woolworths car park between Victoria, Palmerston and Smith Sts.

The Woolworths car park considered a “provisional site” as it is privately owned and council has not had any formal discussion with the owners.

The aim is to provide 300 car parks initially with the ability to cater for future expansion.

The 2015 Warragul Parking Study identified there will be a need to provide between 1400 and 1800 additional parking spaces in the central business district by 2030.

Mayor Joe Gauci said a multi-deck car park had been identified as a priority for business and community members during recent consultation for Warragul streetscape proposals.