Janet awarded medal

Insulin therapy introduced in the 1920s and numerous treatment advances since have enabled Modella woman Janet Batchelor to live a full life after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1967.

Ms Batchelor last week became one of the latest recipients of the Kellion Victory Medal for having survived with the illness for more than 50 years.

Representatives of Diabetes Victoria travelled to Warragul to present the medal at a regular meeting of the West Gippsland Support Group for older adults with diabetes.

A century ago Type 1 diabetes was a virtual death sentence with half of people that developed it dying with two years and more than 90 per cent within five years.

Ms Batchelor was diagnosed short after getting married.

Tablets she was prescribed didn’t ease her symptoms and she moved onto injecting insulin.

It was a strict regime including a diet that required every portion of food being weighed.

But the big change to improving her lifestyle came after she attended a Dose Adjustment for Normal Eating Course (DAFNE) in 2009.

There she learnt how to adjust her insulin dose according to how much she ate.