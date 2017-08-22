Footy finals arrive

The finals’ feel has arrived with Mid Gippsland league getting the play-offs underway at the weekend, a dramatic climax to the home and away rounds in the West Gippsland competition and Ellinbank and District to kick off its finals next weekend.
Gippsland League has one round to go but Saturday removed any doubts about the five finalists.
The first casualty of the finals was MGFL side Newborough.
In Sunday’s elimination final Mirboo North kicked six goals to one in the last quarter to win 14-10 to 9-6 after the teams had been even stevens at the last change.
On Saturday Yinnar won a second semi-final berth against Yallourn Yallourn North when it held on to down Thorpdale by 13 points in the qualifying final.
Yinnar had solid leads at each of the breaks.
The real drama was in West Gippsland where the new competition’s first premiership will be fought out by Inverloch-Kongwak, Cora Lynn, Dalyston, Nar Nar Goon and Phillip Island.
For Koo wee rup elation quickly turned to dismay.
The Demons upset the more favoured Dalyston in a one-point thriller then, when the maths was done, discovered that Phillip Island had jumped over on it on percentage to claim the last spot in the finals with a big, and somewhat surprising, 11-19 to 4-6 win at Nar Nar Goon.