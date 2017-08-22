Drone centre a game changer

The establishment of a drone training and research centre at Lardner Park is set to put West Gippsland at the forefront of the thriving technology.

A powerful tool with endless possibilities, the drone is set to be one of the biggest game changers to hit agriculture over the next 10 years.

It’s hard not to be excited by the Centre of Drone Excellence (CoDE) at Lardner Park when meeting The Institute of Drone Technology executive director Paul New and Lardner Park CEO Nicola Peru.

Mr New said it was estimated the global market for drones could be worth as much as US$127 billion by 2020.

“It ultimately is a flying robot that can pick up and deliver data,” said Mr New. “These will be everywhere.”

From farms, construction sites, law enforcement or emergency services, Mr New said all could benefit.

CoDE is the first centre of its kind in Asia-Pacific and one of only three in the country that can offer a certified drone flying course. As tighter controls come into play and drone operators become a profession, Mr New said a permanent regional centre in close proximity to agribusiness operators simply made sense.