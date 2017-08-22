Carmen powers to records

Carmen Daldry has returned from the 2017 CAPO National Powerlifting Championships in Brisbane holding three national records.

Carmen, who is coached by Gregory’s Fitness Centre, established new marks in the squat (172.5kg), the open deadlift (200kg) and the total kilograms lifted in the three disciplines (447.5kg).

Her 200kg deadlift looked easy and bettered the existing record by a staggering 50kg.

All records were set in her new lighter weight division.

Apart from easily winning her weight division, Carmen won the silver medal for the coveted overall title of best female lifter in all divisions based on a power to weight ratio.

Carmen has only been powerlifting for less than one year, and defeated many seasoned athletes to achieve that honour.

All lifters had to post a total meeting qualifying standard at a CAPO competition in the past year to be eligible to compete.

Carmen’s recent achievements have resulted in an invitation to compete at the prestigious Arnold Classic in Melbourne next year.

Carmen has set her sights firmly on the world record of 220kg for the deadlift in her weight division.

With her dedication to training and nutrition, it is a realistic goal.