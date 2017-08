2017 West Gippsland Music and Drama Eisteddfod Results

CLASSICAL VOCAL

10 years and under own choice solo:

1st Alexandra Stone, Mount Eliza.

2nd Bonnie Muir, Blairgowrie.

3rd Jack Thompson, Berwick.

HM Cooper James, Berwick; Hayden Lang, Berwick; Luke Brown, Berwick; and Maisie Wilksch, Pakenham.

10 years and under song in costume solo:

1st Bonnie Muir, Blairgowrie.

2nd Alexandra Stone, Mount Eliza and Jack Thompson, Berwick.

3rd Meaghan Wilksch, Pakenham.

HM Luke Brown, Berwick; Maisie Wilksch, Pakenham; Rialize Goosen, Berwick and Sienna Molloy, Berwick.

11 years and under 13 years Gippsland vocal solo:

1st Georgia Robinson, Traralgon South

2nd Sophie Bray, Traralgon.

3rd Britney Nellthorpe, Traralgon.

12 years and under own choice solo:

1st Georgia Robinson, Traralgon South.

2nd Holly Baker, Mount Martha and Sophie Bray, Traralgon.

3rd Veronika Bisak, Berwick.

HM Grace Ray, Pakenham; Keturah Ratnarajah, Berwick; Sheneli Phillipsz, Pakenham; and Toby Wilksch, Pakenham.

12 years and under song in costume solo:

1st Chenuli Haththimuni, Berwick.

2nd Georgia Robinson, Traralgon South.

3rd Keturah Ratnarajah, Berwick and Sophie Bray, Traralgon.

HM Caitlin Buckley, Narre Warren North; Holly Baker, Mount Martha; Lucinda Da Silva, Pakenham; and Toby Wilksch, Pakenham.

15 years and under own choice solo:

1st Matilda-Pearl Muir, Blairgowrie.

2nd Christina Keen, Cockatoo.

3rd Ashlee Jennings, Traralgon East.

HM Isabella Hallam, Warragul; Lucinda Da Silva, Pakenham; and Ngaio Inskip, Guys Hill.

15 years and under folk song or ballad solo:

1st Matilda-Pearl Muir, Blairgowrie.

2nd Annabelle Rajasingham, Warragul.

3rd Holly Norris, Warragul.

15 years and under song in costume solo:

1st Christina Keen, Cockatoo.

2nd Lucinda Da Silva, Pakenham.

3rd Matilda-Pearl Muir, Blairgowrie.

HM Annabelle Rajasingham, Warragul; Eliza Greenall, Warragul; Emily Morrison, Warragul; and Hailee Smogavec, Moe.

15 years and under Gippsland Classical Vocal Award Solo:

1st Annabelle Rajasingham, Warragul.

2nd Ashlee Jennings, Traralgon East.

3rd Hailee Smogavec, Moe and Holly Norris, Warragul.

18 years and under own choice solo:

1st Grace Attard, Neerim East.

2nd Callum MacDonald, Mount Eliza.

3rd Christina Keen, Cockatoo and Heidi Ruckert, Kalorama.

HM Chelsea Legg, Warragul and Georgia Dixon, Sale.

18 years and under song in costume solo:

1st Oscar Grant, Traralgon.

2nd Heidi Ruckert, Kalorama.

3rd Callum MacDonald, Mount Eliza.

HM Christina Keen, Cockatoo; Georgia Dixon, Sale; and Jasmine Mead, Warragul.

18 years and under own choice duet/trio or quartet:

1st Alexandra Stone and Bonnie Muir, Mount Eliza.

2nd Cael Fisher and Christina Keen, Cockatoo.

3rd Bridie Turner and Esther Bowey, Warragul; and Callum MacDonald and Matilda Pearl Muir, Mount Eliza.

18 years and under Doreen Armstrong Memorial Championship Solo:

1st Heidi Ruckert, Kalorama.

2nd Callum MacDonald, Mount Eliza.

3rd Georgia Dixon, Sale.

HM Chelsea Legg, Warragul.

Open Bryan Stephens Gippsland Region Award Solo:

1st Miriam Hood, Buln Buln.

2nd Tiffany St Mart, Drouin.

3rd Georgia Dixon, Sale.

HM Chelsea Legg, Warragul and Jasmine Mead, Warragul.

Open folk song, ballad or spiritual solo:

1st James Emerson, Essendon.

2nd Amelia Wawrzon, Moonee Ponds.

3rd Callum MacDonald, Mount Eliza.

Open own choice solo:

1st James Emerson, Essendon.

2nd James Young, Greensborough.

3rd Christelise De Graaf, Hawthorn.

HM Maurice Wan, Forest Hill.

Open song in costume solo:

1st Amelia Wawrzon, Moonee Ponds.

2nd James Emerson, Essendon.

3rd Christelise De Graaf, Hawthorn.

HM Georgia Dixon, Sale.

Open German lied and art song solo:

1st James Emerson, Essendon.

2nd Harmony Lee, Somerville.

3rd James Young, Greensborough.

HM Christelise De Graaf, Hawthorn.

17 to 26 years inclusive Tim Pretty Classical Vocal Scholarship Solo:

1st James Young, Greensborough.

2nd Maurice Wan, Forest Hill.

3rd James Emerson, Essendon.

HM Amelia Wawrzon, Moonee Ponds and Harmony Lee, Somerville.

Open Aria Award Solo:

1st James Emerson, Essendon.

2nd James Young, Greensborough.

3rd Christelise De Graaf, Hawthorn.

CLASSICAL VOCAL ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS

10 and under Paul Peterson Encouragement Award: Maisie Wilksch, Pakenham

12 and under Ann Davies Award: Holly Baker, Mount Martha.

15 and under Warragul CWA Evening Branch Award: Annabelle Rajasingham, Warragul.

18 and under Rajasingham Family District Award: Georgia Dixon, Sale.

Open age CWA Latrobe Central Group Award: Christelise De Graaf, Hawthorn.

Open age CWA Drouin Branch Award: Maurice Wan, Forest Hill.

CLASSICAL VOCAL PERPETUAL TROPHIES

15 and under most promising: Matilda-Pear Muir, Blairgowrie.

Open age most promising James Young, Greensborough.

INSTRUMENTAL

10 years and under wind and brass solo, novice:

1st Aleksandr Tabensky, Drouin.

2nd Casper Fyfe, Pakenham.

10 years and under wind and brass solo:

1st Aleksandr Tabensky, Drouin.

12 years and under wind and brass solo, novice:

1st Adelle Lang, Warragul.

2nd Eisak Tabensky, Drouin.

3rd Jorja Withall, Bunyip.

HM Euan Lucas, Warragul.

12 years and under wind and brass solo:

1st Jorja Withall, Bunyip.

2nd Keely Straatman, Moe.

3rd Eisak Tabensky, Drouin.

HM Emily Birks, Trafalgar.

14 years and under wind and brass solo:

1st Sam Lang, Warragul.

2nd Eisak Tabensky, Drouin.

3rd Gavin Li, Rowville.

HM Ilyan Mofakhami, Warragul.

16 years and under wind and brass solo:

1st Ben Lawrence, Warragul.

2nd Gavin Li, Rowville.

Open wind and brass solo:

1st William Rigby, St Kilda.

2nd Cassandra Gibson, Drouin.

3rd Sally Rehfisch, Traralgon.

HM Gavin Li, Rowville.

12 years and under drum kit solo:

1st Jared Fernandez, Berwick.

2nd Ethan Onley, Berwick.

3rd Darcy Ashworth, Warragul and Jed Walker, Warragul.

HM Max Jackson, Warragul; Mikaela Graham, Warragul; Sharni Walsh, Warragul; and Yelan Mateus, Warragul.

16 years and under drum kit solo:

1st Cherie Bridgman, Drouin.

2nd Jaziah Treble, Warragul.

3rd Max Bohni, Drouin.

HM Ben Patrick, Warragul.

Open drum kit solo:

1st Cherie Bridgman, Drouin.

2nd Ben Patrick, Warragul.

3rd Nathan McNally, Warragul.

HM Mateo Garcia, Traralgon East.

Eight years and under strings solo:

1st Erika Lee, Mitcham.

2nd Kaelan Lowe, Warragul.

10 years and under strings solo:

1st Adele Gillam, Drouin.

2nd Erika Lee, Mitcham.

12 years and under strings solo:

1st Darby Lee, Mitcham.

2nd Daniel Gillam, Drouin.

3rd Euan Lucas, Warragul.

HM Mia Treble, Warragul.

14 years and under strings solo:

1st Joshua Albanese, Morwell.

2nd Kairen Gillam, Drouin.

3rd Katarina Yalizis, Warragul.

HM Tanvi Atla, Warragul.

16 years and under strings solo:

1st Venus Yu, Box Hill Central

2nd Carmen Lui, Hughesdale.

3rd Tanvi Atla, Warragul.

HM Josiah Gillam, Drouin.

Open strings solo:

1st Venus Yu, Box Hill Central.

2nd Simon Young, Ripplebrook.

3rd Joshua Albanese, Morwell.

HM Tanvi Atla, Warragul.

12 years and under instrumental duet:

1st Kaelan Lowe and Taliesin Lowe, Warragul.

2nd Adele and Daniel Gillam, Drouin.

16 years and under instrumental duet:

1st Josiah and Kairen Gillam, Drouin.

2nd Joshua Albanese and Tanvi Atla, Morwell.

Open instrumental championship solo:

1st Venus Yu, Box Hill Central.

2nd William Rigby, St Kilda.

3rd Cassandra Gibson, Drouin.

HM Sally Rehfisch, Traralgon.

CONTEMPORARY POPULAR VOCAL

15 years and under own choice solo:

1st Georgia Triantafillopoulos, Preston.

2nd Charlotte Sutton, Williamstown.

3rd Baylee Brown, Nar Nar Goon.

HM Caitlin Lisle, Warragul; Demie Bagnato, Keilor East; Emily Jones, Warragul; Franchesca Hazikian, Warragul; Megan Elliott, Warragul.

15 years and under character song solo:

1st Lizzy Wolsley, Warragul.

2nd Charlotte Sutton, Williamstown.

3rd Baylee Brown, Nar Nar Goon.

HM Carina Stravalli, Narre Warren and Emily Jones, Warragul.

18 years and under character song solo:

1st Oscar Grant, Traralgon.

2nd Abbey Peterson, Warragul.

3rd Grace Attard, Neerim East.

HM Brodie O'Halloran, Pakenham and Tori Flynn, Essendon.

18 years and under own choice solo:

1st Grace Attard, Neerim East.

2nd Abbey Peterson, Warragul.

3rd Georgia Triantafillopoulos, Preston and Oscar Grant, Traralgon.

HM Angelica Del Bono, Gladstone Park.

Open character song solo:

1st Melanie Belle O'Brien, Moonee Ponds.

2nd Oscar Grant, Traralgon.

3rd Brodie O'Halloran, Pakenham and John Molden, Drouin.

HM Andii Dunuwille, Endeavour Hills.

Open own choice duet/trio:

1st Lizzy Wolsley and Tara Matthews, Warragul.

2nd Georgia Triantafillopoulos and Tori Flynn, Preston.

3rd Holly Baker and Molly Hassett, Mount Martha.

Open singer/songwriter solo:

1st Georgia Triantafillopoulos, Preston.

2nd Angelica Del Bono, Gladstone Park.

3rd Demie Bagnato, Keilor East and Lizzy Wolsley, Warragul.

Open own choice solo:

1st Molly Galvin, Warragul.

2nd Cobie Polman-Short, Mountain View.

3rd Emma Jane Montgomery, Warragul.

HM Andii Dunuwille, Endeavour Hills and John Molden, Drouin.

Open contemporary popular vocal championship solo:

1st Melanie Belle O'Brien, Moonee Ponds.

2nd Oscar Grant, Traralgon.

3rd John Molden, Drouin.

HM Molly Galvin, Warragul.

10 years and under own choice solo, novice:

1st Amy Whitlock, Pakenham.

2nd Casey de Kock, Clyde North.

3rd Dakota Thornley, Prahran and Lachlan Goodman, Pakenham.

HM Asha Hill, Warragul and Sienna Hodder, Warragul.

10 years and under character song solo, novice:

1st Amy Whitlock, Pakenham.

2nd Meg Cooper, Warragul.

3rd Casey de Kock, Clyde North and Zoe Lecher, Warragul.

HM Dakota Thornley, Prahran; Ella Smith, Tetoora Road; and Sarah Weeks, Warragul.

12 years and under own choice solo, novice:

1st Georgia Robinson, Traralgon South.

2nd Chenuli Haththimuni, Berwick.

3rd Sophie Crameri, Yarragon South.

HM Hailey Goodman, Pakenham and Kaylah Hancock, Officer.

12 years and under own choice solo:

1st Lucinda Da Silva, Pakenham.

2nd Isabella Marshall, Warragul.

3rd Kira King, Jindivick.

12 years and under character song solo:

1st Isabella Marshall, Warragul.

2nd Lucinda Da Silva, Pakenham.

3rd Georgia Robinson, Traralgon South.

12 years and under character song solo, novice:

1st Chenuli Haththimuni, Berwick.

2nd Molly Hassett, Mount Eliza.

3rd Holly Baker, Mount Martha.

HM Grace Ray, Pakenham; Kaylah Hancock, Officer; Mia Treble, Warragul.

CONTEMPORARY POPULAR VOCAL ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS

12 years and under CWA Latrobe Central Group Award: Holly Baker, Mount Martha.

15 years and under CWA Latrobe Central Group Award: Francesca Hazikian, Warragul.

Open age CWA Drouin Branch Award: Emma Jane Montgomery, Warragul.

Open age Keith and Pam Pretty District Award (Resident of Gippsland): Oscar Grant, Traralgon.

15 to 18 years Margaret Mills District Award (Resident of Gippsland): Cobie Polman Short, Mountain View.

10 to 12 years Ann Davies Gippsland District Award (Resident of Gippsland): Sophie Crameri, Yarragon South.

10 years and under Paul Peterson Award: Amy Whitlock, Pakenham.

GIPPSLAND PARASTEDDFOD ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS

Kaitlyn Greenwood, Mountain View.

Jeremy Snider, Wonthaggi.

Liam O’Brien, Morwell.

Bass Coast Specialist School, Wonthaggi.

Ben Ward, Mountain View.

YAS Interchange, Morwell.

CCG Dance Troupe, Warragul.

Luke Chetcuti, Wonthaggi.

SPEECH AND DRAMA

10 years and under mime solo:

1st Stephanie McCracken, Warragul.

2nd Vedant Gupta, Warragul.

10 years and under recitation solo:

1st Vedant Gupta, Warragul.

2nd Rachael Dunn, Moe.

10 years and under prepared reading solo:

1st Rachael Dunn, Moe.

2nd Stephanie McCracken, Warragul and Vedant Gupta, Warragul.

12 years and under mime solo:

1st Emily Birks, Trafalgar.

2nd Vaibhav Gupta, Warragul.

3rd Grace Hamilton, Garfield.

12 years and under prepared reading solo:

1st Grace Hamilton, Garfield.

2nd Vaibhav Gupta, Warragul.

3rd Emily Birks, Trafalgar.

12 years and under recitation solo:

1st Grace Hamilton, Garfield.

2nd Vaibhav Gupta, Warragul.

3rd Emily Birks, Trafalgar.

12 years and under prepared reading duo:

1st Vaibhav Gupta and Vedant Gupta, Warragul.

12 years and under dramatic character solo:

1st Emily Birks, Trafalgar.

15 years and under mime solo:

1st Emily Morrison, Warragul.

2nd Alexander Hollins, Hampton.

3rd Zoe Binns, Warragul.

15 years and under recitation solo:

1st Emily Morrison, Warragul.

2nd Zoe Binns, Warragul.

3rd Alexander Hollins, Hampton.

15 years and under prepared reading solo:

1st Eliza Greenall, Warragul.

2nd Emily Morrison, Warragul.

3rd Alexander Hollins, Hampton.

HM Zoe Binns, Warragul.

15 years and under improvisation solo:

1st Zoe Binns, Warragul.

2nd Eliza Greenall, Warragul.

3rd Alexander Hollins, Hampton.

15 years and under dramatic character solo:

1st Christina Keen, Cockatoo.

2nd Joshua Suhaven, Bunyip.

3rd Alexander Hollins, Hampton.

HM Zoe Binns, Warragul.

Open dramatic duologue/trio:

1st Cael Fisher and Christina Keen, Cockatoo.

15 years and under Shakespeare Prize solo:

1st Alexander Hollins, Hampton.

2nd Cael Fisher, Pakenham.

15 years and under speech and drama championship solo:

1st Cael Fisher, Pakenham.

2nd Eliza Greenall, Warragul.

3rd Joshua Suhaven, Bunyip.

Open recitation solo:

1st Sasha Guppy, Warragul.

2nd Christopher Hollins, Hampton.

Open prepared reading solo:

1st Christopher Hollins, Hampton.

2nd Sasha Guppy, Warragul.

Open prepared oratory solo:

1st Tahlia Pemberton, Drouin.

2nd Sasha Guppy, Warragul.

3rd Christopher Hollins, Hampton.

Open impromptu speech solo:

1st Sasha Guppy, Warragul.

2nd Christopher Hollins, Hampton.

Open dramatic character solo:

1st Indra Liyanaarachchi, Pakenham.

2nd John Molden, Drouin.

3rd Sasha Guppy, Warragul.

Open Shakespeare Prize solo:

1st Daniel Ritchie, Drouin.

2nd John Molden, Drouin.

3rd Tiffany St Mart, Drouin.

Open speech and drama championship solo:

1st John Molden, Drouin.

2nd Daniel Ritchie, Drouin and Sasha Guppy, Warragul.

3rd Tiffany St Mart, Drouin.

SPEECH AND DRAMA SPECIAL AWARDS

15 years and under most promising actor: Cael Fisher, Pakenham.

Most promising actor in pairs: Christina Keen, Cockatoo.

Open most promising actor: Daniel Ritchie, Drouin.

Most outstanding performer: John Molden, Drouin.

PIANO

Eight years and under own choice solo, beginner:

1st Kaylen Bietman, Moe.

2nd Lucy Tepper, Buln Buln.

3rd Olivia Selent, Warragul.

HM Edith Christensen, Drouin.

Eight years and under own choice solo, novice:

1st Hugo Christensen, Drouin.

2nd Olivia Selent, Warragul.

3rd Benjamin Morter, Leongatha and Kaylen Bietman, Moe.

HM Indianna Treble, Warragul and Ojiro Sato, Brooklyn.

Eight years and under own choice solo:

1st Hugo Christensen, Drouin.

2nd Kaylen Bietman, Moe.

3rd Indianna Treble, Warragul; Bambi Orton, Moe; and Thomas Geary, Leongatha.

10 years and under own choice solo, beginner:

1st Madeline Russ, Leongatha.

2nd HanTing Huang, Morwell.

3rd Gemma Meadley, Leongatha.

10 years and under own choice solo, novice:

1st HanTing Huang, Morwell.

2nd Grace Taylor, Leongatha and Vedant Gupta, Warragul.

3rd Gemma Meadley, Leongatha and Sydelle Isaacs, Warragul.

HM Lialah Rovers, Drouin.

10 years and under own choice solo:

1st Aleksandr Tabensky, Drouin and Sarah Seuren, Leongatha.

2nd Adele Gillam, Drouin.

3rd Konoka Sato, Brooklyn and Sonia Seuren, Leongatha.

HM Lily Harding, Moe.

10 years and under Australian composition or popular solo:

1st Patrick Wilson, Leongatha.

2nd Sarah Seuren, Leongatha.

3rd Madeline Russ, Leongatha.

HM Lily Harding, Moe.

10 years and under own choice duet/trio or quartet:

1st Sarah Seuren and Sonia Seuren, Leongatha.

2nd Ashleigh Kubale and Makayla Roberts, Warragul.

3rd Katie Geary and Thomas Geary, Leongatha.

12 years and under own choice solo, novice:

1st Sophia Li, Doncaster.

2nd Charlotte Van der Putten, Trafalgar.

3rd Daniel Isaacs, Warragul.

12 years and under own choice solo:

1st Sophia Li, Doncaster.

2nd Eisak Tabensky, Drouin.

3rd Aleksandr Tabensky, Drouin.

HM Nithya Atla, Warragul and Rachael Board, Catani.

12 years and under Australian composition or popular solo:

1st Sophia Li, Doncaster.

2nd Daniel Gillam, Drouin.

3rd Rachael Board, Catani.

HM Nithya Atla, Warragul.

Any age grade 1/2 AMEB or equivalent solo:

1st Rebecca Lunn, Leongatha.

2nd Samantha Morter, Leongatha.

Any age grade 3/4 AMEB or equivalent solo:

1st Adele Gillam, Drouin.

2nd Dakota Kemp, Leongatha.

3rd William Roberts, Leongatha.

HM Alannah Reid, Leongatha.

12 years and under Gippsland Junior Piano Award solo:

1st Aleksandr Tabensky, Drouin.

2nd Isaac Seuren, Leongatha.

3rd Rachael Board, Catani.

HM Nithya Atla, Warragul.

12 years and under own choice duet/trio or quartet:

1st Aleksandr and Eisak Tabensky, Drouin.

2nd Rebecca Lunn and Samantha Morter, Leongatha and Vaibhav Gupta and Vedant Gupta, Warragul.

3rd Chloe Nesci and Dakota Kemp, Leongatha.

12 years and under Judy Hall OAM Piano Championship solo:

1st Eisak Tabensky, Drouin.

2nd Isaac Seuren, Leongatha.

3rd Nithya Atla, Warragul.

14 years and under study or Baroque composition solo:

1st Kairen Gillam, Drouin.

2nd Claire Birks, Trafalgar and Sophie Ryan, Neerim South.

14 years and under own choice solo:

1st Kairen Gillam, Drouin.

2nd Claire Birks, Trafalgar.

3rd Lani Zimora, Moe South and Sophie Ryan, Neerim South.

14 years and under Australian composition or popular solo:

1st Darby Lee, Mitcham.

2nd Sophie Ryan, Neerim South.

3rd Claire Birks, Trafalgar.

14 years and under own composition solo:

1st Darby Lee, Mitcham.

2nd Hannah Remyn, Warragul.

3rd Claire Birks, Trafalgar.

13 years and under 15 years Gippsland piano award solo:

1st Ruby Zhang, Morwell.

2nd Claire Birks, Trafalgar.

14 years and under piano championship solo:

1st Darby Lee, Mitcham.

2nd Ruby Zhang, Morwell.

3rd Claire Birks, Trafalgar.

16 years and under study or Baroque composition solo:

1st Josiah Gillam, Drouin.

2nd Chloe Downie, Warragul.

16 years and under own choice solo:

1st Clarisse Dinh, Doncaster.

2nd Alexandra Yeoh, Narre Warren South.

3rd Minseo Lee, Glen Waverley.

HM Venus Yu, Box Hill Central.

16 years and under Australian composition or popular solo:

1st Darby Lee, Mitcham.

2nd Venus Yu, Box Hill Central.

15 years and under 17 years Gippsland piano award solo:

1st Benjamin Beischer, Leongatha.

2nd Nathan Smith, Drouin.

3rd Chloe Downie, Warragul.

HM Stephanie Bryce, Warragul.

16 years and under piano championship solo:

1st Alexandra Yeoh, Narre Warren South.

2nd Venus Yu, Box Hill Central.

3rd Darby Lee, Mitcham.

Open own choice solo:

1st Hannah Shin, Carlton.

2nd Anna Gao, Mount Dandenong.

3rd Catherine Zhu, Doncaster.

HM Timothy Kan, Templestowe Lower.

Open 20th or 21st century composer solo:

1st Alexandra Yeoh, Narre Warren South.

2nd Hannah Shin, Carlton.

3rd Anna Gao, Mount Dandenong.

3rd Brandon Chew, Doncaster.

Open own composition solo:

1st Darby Lee, Mitcham.

Open Gippsland piano award solo:

1st Noah Koschade, Erica.

Open own choice duet/trio or quartet:

1st Chloe Downie and Nathan Smith, Drouin East.

Open VCE solo:

1st Brandon Chew, Doncaster.

Open piano championship solo

1st Hannah Shin, Carlton.

2nd Alexandra Yeoh, Narre Warren South.

3rd Anna Gao, Mount Dandenong.

HM Brandon Chew, Doncaster.

PIANO SPECIAL AWARDS

Isobel Simon Piano Scholarship: Hannah Shin, Carlton.

CWA Latrobe Central Group Award: Darby Lee, Mitcham.

16 years and under Judy Hall OAM Award: Benjamin Beischer, Leongatha.

14 years and under Norma Wilson Award (In Memory of Paul Desira): Claire Birks, Trafalgar.

12 years and under David and Leah Young Award: Nithya Atla, Warragul.

10 years and under Kellas Family Award: Lialah Rovers, Drouin.

Eight years and under Gai and Bob Duncan Award: Edith Christensen, Drouin.

Michael Saunders Musicianship Award: Hugo Christensen, Drouin.