Seaview standing ovation

A musical extravaganza saw close to 150 people flock to Seaview Mechanics Institute for the West Gippsland Arts Centre’s concert “Kings of Croon” on Thursday.

It was the biggest crowd to attend the hall, built in 1905, for many years.

The trio of tuxedo-clad performers Scott Irwin, Derek Metzger and Ian Stenlake received a standing ovation from the 128-person crowd plus volunteers working behind the scenes following the conclusion of “Kings of Croon”.

Much of the crowd stayed to enjoy a country-style lunch of sandwiches and scones before jumping on buses to return to Warragul or Traralgon.

For many, it was their first visit to Seaview.

With the West Gippsland Arts Centre closed for redevelopment, the “Outside the Walls” program has seen daylight entertainment style performances at community halls throughout Baw Baw Shire.

“Outside the Walls has been extraordinary for us,” said manager Rob Robson. “There’s a lot of talk about community hubs. But the community hub is no good without the community and it’s the community that keeps these places alive.”

Seaview Mechanics Institute president Robert Busworth-Warner said the hall had seen very little change since 1905, with its exposed wooden boards interior a feature. However, the entry – which was utilised as the artists’ changeroom – was given a makeover especially for the concert.