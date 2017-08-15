Home Sport Pain for Bloods

Pain for Bloods

Yarragon’s Sam Mattheson looks to win possession during the reserves match against Mirboo North.

Football is painful at times and there was plenty of pain being felt at Trafalgar on Saturday.

One measly behind and a meagre two percentage points have cost the Bloods a spot in the Mid Gippsland league finals that begin next week.

The 10-9 to 10-8 loss to Yinnar on Saturday consigned Trafalgar to sixth place on the ladder, two per cent behind Newborough that can consider itself lucky to be playing finals after a shock 15-point loss to Hill End.

Even a draw would have got Trafalgar into the finals and sent Newborough packing for the season.

Newborough had gone through a week when it was on the outer with umpires, a meeting between the club and the Latrobe Valley Umpires Association called a temporary “truce” on the umpires’ ban of officiating Newborough games while the MGFL continues its investigation in to the issue.

Hill End’s win wasn’t the only eye-catcher in the final home and away round lead-up to finals in Mid Gippsland.

Thorpdale, the Cinderella side of the league this year, toppled premiership favourite Yallourn Yallourn North to claim second place, a qualifying final spot and a double chance in the finals.

Yinnar secured third spot and a double chance with its narrow escape against Trafalgar while Mirboo North, a comfortable winner against Yarragon, will confront Newborough in the elimination final.

Morwell East, whose finals chance disappeared a week ago, had a big win over Boolarra to draw a curtain on its season.

In the netball, Trafalgar will field teams in the A, B, C and D grade qualifying finals at Newborough on Saturday.  The 15 and under team was given the week off after finishing top of the ladder.

Thorpdale’s A and D grade teams will play at Thorpdale on Sunday in the elimination finals.

