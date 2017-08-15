Pain for Bloods

Football is painful at times and there was plenty of pain being felt at Trafalgar on Saturday.
One measly behind and a meagre two percentage points have cost the Bloods a spot in the Mid Gippsland league finals that begin next week.
The 10-9 to 10-8 loss to Yinnar on Saturday consigned Trafalgar to sixth place on the ladder, two per cent behind Newborough that can consider itself lucky to be playing finals after a shock 15-point loss to Hill End.
Even a draw would have got Trafalgar into the finals and sent Newborough packing for the season.
Newborough had gone through a week when it was on the outer with umpires, a meeting between the club and the Latrobe Valley Umpires Association called a temporary “truce” on the umpires’ ban of officiating Newborough games while the MGFL continues its investigation in to the issue.
Hill End’s win wasn’t the only eye-catcher in the final home and away round lead-up to finals in Mid Gippsland.
Thorpdale, the Cinderella side of the league this year, toppled premiership favourite Yallourn Yallourn North to claim second place, a qualifying final spot and a double chance in the finals.
Yinnar secured third spot and a double chance with its narrow escape against Trafalgar while Mirboo North, a comfortable winner against Yarragon, will confront Newborough in the elimination final.
Morwell East, whose finals chance disappeared a week ago, had a big win over Boolarra to draw a curtain on its season.
In the netball, Trafalgar will field teams in the A, B, C and D grade qualifying finals at Newborough on Saturday. The 15 and under team was given the week off after finishing top of the ladder.
Thorpdale’s A and D grade teams will play at Thorpdale on Sunday in the elimination finals.