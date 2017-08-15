Legacy speaking award

The regional final of the Legacy Junior Public Speaking Award recently attracted seven secondary students to the Warragul RSL Clubrooms.

The students, aged 12 to 14 years, represented St Paul’s Anglican Grammar School and Gippsland Grammar.

The judges were Rev. Katie Peken, Pete Cooke and Chris McKenzie-McHarg.

Master of ceremonies John Leviston said the judges were happy with the standard of the speakers.

Each student gave a five-minute prepared speech before being given five minutes to prepare a two-minute impromptu speech on the topic “From Little Things, Big Things Grow”.

The St Paul’s students participating were Tanvi Atla, Mia McCrohan and Jessica Gardner.

The winner, Gippsland Grammar student Becky Strauss, progressed to the preliminary finals in September with state and national finals to be held later this year.