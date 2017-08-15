L2P need mentors

The successful L2P program is in need of mentors to assist with driver education.

The Warragul based program provides driver education for about 30 learner drivers.

The program currently has 23 active mentors but would like 10 more.

Co-ordinator Beth Carr said interested people could observe before deciding if they would proceed to training.

Training of about eight hours is held locally and conducted by professional instructors.

The program has been operating since 2009 and in that time 110 people have gained their licences.

Over that time mentors have provided close to 9000 teaching hours.

Ms Carr said the community involvement in the project had been amazing.

Drouin and District Community Bank recently funded an additional car.

Other companies have also contributed funds resulting in three cars for the program, including a manual car.

Ms Carr said learner drivers had become involved in the meals on wheels program, delivering meals to elderly people.

She said it provided good driving experience as well as providing contact between the learner drivers and elderly people.

“It’s working out very well for everyone,” she said.

There is no charge for mentor training, but mentors must have a full licence.