Council goes live

Baw Baw Shire has decided to install a camera system to enable live streaming of council meetings in an effort to increase community access to council meetings.

Cost of the camera and equipment installation will be $11,000 while the ongoing cost for data to be archived and stored is $1260 per month.

It is expected the live streaming will begin in October.

Cr Danny Goss, who called for a report earlier this year on the options available for live streaming, welcomed the move.

Cr Goss said live streaming would result in more open government with 21st century technology.

“Many more people will have access to council meetings. Transparency is important and I am pleased we no longer have confidential meetings.

A report to council said live streaming of meetings would provide the “potential for a wider audience to view the proceedings.”

“It also provides for greater transparency and accessibility for the public,” the report said.

Meetings also will be recorded to enable the meetings to be archived online, allowing community members to view the meeting at a convenient time and location.