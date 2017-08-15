Colts play grand final

Perfect ground conditions and beautiful sunny weather greeted the large crowd of Colts supporters cheering the girls on in the grand final, some girls who had never played football in their lives before this season.
The first quarter saw both sides working hard for the ball with Newborough having possession down their forward 50. However, the Colts dug in and eventually pushed the ball forward.
A scrappy play in the Colts goal square saw the ball eventually pushed out and a snap by Alicia Clerks saw the first goal by the Colts. They held that lead until quarter time.
The second quarter saw Newborough dominate from the centre with two quick goals in the first minute and eventually another two goals and three points. This stunned the Colts and gave Newborough an important 21-point half-time lead.
In the third quarter, the Colts defence worked overtime and was effective, only conceding two points. But still the Colts couldn't score.
A goal to Newborough half way through the final quarter sealed the fate of the Colts. They continued to defend and attack the ball until the siren, eventually losing to Newborough by 33 points.
Final score: Newborough 5-9 (39) to Colts 1-0 (6).