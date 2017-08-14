Hospital feels pinch

Increasing demand on the West Gippsland Hospital’s emergency department has increased waiting times and reduced the number of patients being treated within targets.

But, a blitz on elective surgery over the past 12 months has paid off, with the hospital slashing waiting lists.

Latest performance data released for the April to June quarter showed the West Gippsland Hospital was feeling the pinch of increasing demand, particularly in emergency.

The figures showed that overall, 76 per cent of emergency department patients were treated within the required time targets, compared to 83 per cent for the previous year.

Wait times in emergency also increased with the median time increasing from 19 minutes in 2015/16 to 23 minutes in 2016/17.

More than 22,000 people presented at the hospital’s emergency department for the 2016/17 year and almost 30,000 patients required hospital bed stays.

West Gippsland Healthcare Group chief executive officer Dan Weeks said the data reflected the pressure of more patients presenting at emergency.

Mr Weeks said the data could “vary up and down” between quarters, but they were well aware of the extra demand and pressures on emergency.

“We are at 22,000 presentations (in emergency) this year so the data is a reflection of that growth,” he said.