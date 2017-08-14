Colts into grand final

The Warragul Colts Youth Girls have won through to the Central Gippsland Junior Football League Youth Girls grand final, defeating Trafalgar in the preliminary final.
The Colts finished fourth in the competition and travelled to Trafalgar full of confidence in the must win game against the top of the table Trafalgar.
It was a scrappy first quarter where players from both teams wanted the ball. It was Trafalgar who dominated with more time down their forward 50, but the Colts defence was too strong with Trafalgar only kicking a point by the quarter time siren.
Both team huddles were told the importance of the match if they wanted to progress in the biggest game of the year. It was the Colts who stood up in the second quarter, taking possession of the ball and dominating the centre clearances.
Three goals to Shanara Notman in the quarter gave the Colts an almost match winning lead of 17-points by the half-time siren.