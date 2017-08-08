Olivia blogs on motherhood

An anxious first-time mum at 23-years-old, Olivia White was like many drawn to social media and blogs seeking support and connection.

“I was a young mum, I didn’t have any friends with babies,” said the Warragul resident. “I wouldn’t say it was dark days, but a very anxious time for me. It was that whole unknown of motherhood.”

Now almost four years on, Olivia has turned a hobby as a “mummy blogger” into a profession and an award-nominated business.

Olivia writes motherhood and lifestyle blog “House of White” which has nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram, 10,000 on Facebook and 30,000 on her blog.

Her blogs and photos have been shared around the world, including “Cosmopolitan US”, “US Weekly” and “Scary Mommy”.

Such is her success, Olivia is a finalist in this year’s AusMumpreneur Awards in the “Influencer” category.

Olivia will also start filming in two weeks on a TV pilot with Grant and Chezzi Denyer. Based on the premise of an “actual Mother’s Group on camera”, she will join a panel-style discussion interspersed with skits and segments from the road.

All this is juggled with raising two young daughters, three-year-old Annabelle and 18-month-old Theodora.