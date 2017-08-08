Home Schools Ellinbank Primary School New kitchen garden

Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood, former Ellinbank Primary School students Hayden Young and Colbie Polman-Short join Baw Baw Shire deputy mayor Mikaela Power to inspect the school’s completed kitchen garden.

Ellinbank Primary School’s redevelopment of its school grounds reached another milestone on Friday, with the official opening of its new kitchen garden.

As with a focus on continual academic improvement, the school grounds are beginning to take shape, centred around an environmental focus.

The completion of the kitchen garden follows the beginning of a project to incorporate sensory and creative elements around the art room as well as a nature playground.

School Council president Natalie Thorne said several working bees were completed to establish the garden, which will allow students to pick and cook their own produce.

She said the project had required passion, dedication and effort in researching the build and following up with working bees.

“All families were involved in the project,” she said.

In welcoming guests to the official opening of the garden, grade six student Charlie Williams said students had already been making use of the kitchen garden.

“We’ve made lots of yummy and delicious food,” he said.

