Drouin win heading into derby

Drouin’s A grade netballers had an important four-goal win over Leongatha, 55-51, heading into finals.
Drouin had a great first half but a sloppy third quarter saw Leongatha given a chance to get back into the game, having trailed by 15 at half-time. The final quarter was a good battle; with Drouin coming out on top.
Changes were made at half-time, including Kym Diston out into goal defence, Jessie Hedley into goal keeper and Ella Henderson out to wing defence. Taking countless intercepts throughout the game was Christie Edwards. Moving consistently around the goal ring and taking intercepts when possible was Stacie Gardiner.
In contrast, Warragul had a real arm wrestle against Wonthaggi who held on to give the Gulls a 39-41 loss.
The first quarter saw both sides struggle for consistency in the windy conditions. Wonthaggi seemed to settle more quickly.
During the second quarter, Wonthaggi played solid team netball while Warragul still struggled to get a flowing game going. The mid-court players were unable to find any space and Wonthaggi’s defenders had the upper hand.
After some mid-court changes, Warragul’s third quarter was more consistent. Ebony Wall was outstanding in wing attack, while Lucy Monahan and Cara McIntosh started to have a real influence in defence. A six-goal half-time deficit was reduced to three goals at the last change.
In a quarter showcasing excellent passages of play by both teams, Warragul had a fast finish and evened the scores within the last two minutes. However, Wonthaggi took the four points.
Drouin and Warragul netballers will clash on Sunday at Drouin.