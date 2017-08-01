Home News “Warrigal” art purchase

“Warrigal” by Kenneth Jack has been purchased by Baw Baw Shire to add to its public art collection.

A Kenneth Jack painting depicting an abstract view of Warragul’s central business district has been purchased by Baw Baw Shire.

The artwork, titled “Warrigal” will be added to council’s public art collection.

The painting is currently on display in a retrospective exhibition of his work in the Sale Regional Art Gallery.

First right of refusal to purchase the painting was offered to Baw Baw Shire by the owner (the artist’s son), in light of its local relevance and reference.

A report to council said the offered price of $8000 was considerably below the assessed market value.

Council’s arts and cultural advisory committee sought advice of a professional art appraiser and dealer. His response was:

“The Warrigal work is a significant one and from a critically important period within his oeuvre. All these slightly modernist 1950s works are sought after. Highest price for a Kenneth Jack is $48,000.

“Given the significance of the work to Baw Baw and its relationship to Walhalla Bandstand print already in the Baw Baw Shire collection I would be stunned that you wouldn’t pursue purchase of this work.

“It is important to have it in town and for that matter the region,” the report said.

