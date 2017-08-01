Snowfest a winter hit

Snow fields, a toboggan run and a dunking machine with an icy plunge contributed to a winter festival in Warragul on Friday night that hit the mark for businesses and the community.

The Warragul Business Group’s second annual Snowfest is set to become an annual fixture on the calendar, bringing thousands of people into town.

For many youngsters, it was the first time they had touched or seen snow, bringing smiles to their faces as they played in the snow field areas and enjoyed the thrills of a toboggan run.

Business group executive officer Sue Keirnan said it was estimated about 5500 people attended the event.

Sections of Palmerston and Smith Sts were closed for the festival and Ms Keirnan said there were people as far as the eye could see during the fireworks display.

After some criticism following last year’s inaugural event, Ms Keirnan said organisers did a lot of work to make improvements.

Ms Keirnan said two snow areas were created this year for different age groups and they also ensured many more volunteers were on hand to supervise the snow play areas.

“The behaviour across the board was excellent. It was a big family event but there were people of all ages.