Percentage decider

Percentage could be the decider of the last positions in final “fives” in at least three of the four district leagues.
Results on Saturday in a couple of games featuring contenders in the MGFL further muddied the waters with two home and away rounds to go.
Trafalgar’s away win over Newborough by five points landed it back in the “five” on 10 wins, the same as the Bulldogs, with the two sides holding 4th and 5th places one game ahead of Mirboo North and Morwell East.
Yinnar and Thorpdale almost certainly assured themselves of being in the finals and with probable double chances after easy and not unexpected victories against Yarragon and Hill End.
The battle for 4th and 5th spots in the West Gippsland competition is even tighter.
After Saturday Koo wee rup, Nar Nar Goon, Phillip Island and Kilcunda-Bass hold down 4th to 7th spots – all on eight wins and just four percentage points between them.
Dalyston, Inverloch-Kongwak and Cora Lynn will finish 1, 2, 3.
Fifth placed Ellinbank and District league club Buln Buln missed the chance to probably cement its hold on the spot with a shock two-point defeat at Lang Lang.
It keeps the door slightly open for Longwarry, even though the Crows - humbled by Ellinbank at the weekend - need to make up one game and significant percentage gap over the final three rounds.