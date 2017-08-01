Julia made life member

Long-term volunteer and director on the board of Community College Gippsland Julia Ettery has been awarded life membership after 12 years’ voluntary service.

She was first appointed to the board in April 2005 and resigned earlier this year when her term expired at the annual general meeting in March.

Board co-chairman Des Williams recently presented Julia with her life membership at a luncheon with college volunteers, staff, board and family members held in July.

Mr Williams told the gathering that Julia’s meritorious service over many years had certainly earned her place as CCG’s 11th life member since its establishment in 1975.

“Julia had a key role in advocating with the State Government to secure CCG’s Korumburra Road Warragul Campus after Melbourne University withdrew,” he said.

“Working closely with another then director and life member, the late Graham Paynter, she successfully lobbied several state elected officials on CCG’s behalf.

“Julia’s links to government were critical in helping secure control of our Warragul Campus,” Mr Williams said.

“In 2005 CCG was granted tenancy of the Warragul campus and received a $1 million grant for repairs and upgrade to the facility.”