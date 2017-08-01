Girls footy showdown

Local Youth Girls teams have qualified for Central Gippsland Junior league finals, with Warragul Colts’ victory over Newborough Red setting up a preliminary final showdown with Trafalgar.
The Colts were coming off a loss from last week and were keen to keep their finals hopes alive with a win over the third-placed side in the first semi-final.
The Colts started strong and got the ball forward quickly, but some stray kicking resulted in points, six in fact in what was a scrappy game of football at times.
The Colts settled and kicked their first goal in the second quarter. They maintained possession of the ball until half time, giving them a 13-point lead.
The second half was again a tussle for possession of the football, with both sides giving their all.
But it was the more dominate Colts team that prevailed, booting another goal in the third quarter to Newborough's solitary point.
The Colts maintained the pressure for the final quarter but a good defensive effort by the Reds limited the Colts to only one point.
But it was enough for the Colts to win comfortably and move into the preliminary final against Trafalgar.
Final score - Newborough Red 0-1 (1) to Colts 2-8 (20).