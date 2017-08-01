Courage to step up

Extraordinary acts of ordinary people during the Holocaust is inspiring local students to “step up and step in” against bullying and prejudice at Warragul Regional College.

Interactive travelling exhibition “Courage to Care” is currently visiting Warragul Regional College to empower scores of young people from various local schools.

At a session last Thursday, Holocaust survivor Ken Hamer of Melbourne recalled the horror of his past along with the brave and inspirational tales of sympathisers who helped his family survive.

A group of 40 students in years seven and eight from Warragul Regional College listened to his story, watched a film about the Holocaust, visited an interactive display, participated in group discussions and ended the almost two-hour session by committing to “Bystander Revolution”.

They were urged to “step up and step in” against bullies as well as reach out to victims.

A team of trained volunteers deliver “Courage to Care” across Australia. The educational program helps empower students to stand up against prejudice and bullying when confronted at school and in their community. The unique insight into the impacts of bigotry and racism brought to life through the stories of Holocaust survivors aims to challenge.

“The kids have responded incredibly well,” said Mr Hamer. “This is what makes this exhibition.”